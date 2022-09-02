MLA GTD directs officials to pay compensation to the rain-affected
September 2, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) on Thursday inspected the houses that were damaged by the recent heavy rains at D. Salundi village in the taluk.

During inspection, GTD directed the officials to immediately pay compensation to owners of 14 houses which got destroyed by heavy rains. He also instructed the officials to make a correct assessment of crop loss and pay compensation.

Pointing out that water streams and other channels have got blocked due to rains, he asked the officials to clear the blockages and make way for smooth flow of rain water.

Later speaking to presspersons, GTD said that measures will be taken for distributing relief cheques to those families who lost their homes and other landed properties due to floods.

Local leaders Kotehundi Mahadev, Mysuru TP EO Girish, Deputy Tahsildar Manju, AEE Mamatha, Revenue Inspector Lohith and others were present.

