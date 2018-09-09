MLA Ramdas opens Office at CADA premises
Mysuru: The new office of K.R. MLA  S.A. Ramdas was inaugurated at CADA Office premises on Sayyaji Rao Road here yesterday by former MLC Thontadarya.

Speaking to presspersons on the occasion, Ramdas said that the new office will help in keeping constant touch with officials from all Departments for redressal of public grievances.

Maintaining that a new office will largely help in making KR Constituency a model one, he said that the people are free to visit this office.

Stating that a Committee of senior leaders has been formed to give appropriate advise on Mysuru development, he said that the MCC Corporators elected from the Constituency too can visit his Office for redressal of civic issues.

Ramdas further said that the office will remain open from 9 am to 7 pm on all days and will even function till midnight if necessary.

Replying to a question on BJP’s preparations for the Lok Sabha polls, Ramdas said the party workers have already started working on retaining the Mysuru-Kodagu seat.

September 9, 2018

