MLA Tanveer Sait donates Rs. 1 crore to CM’s Relief Fund
News

May 6, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Narasimharaja (NR) Constituency MLA Tanveer Sait has donated Rs. 1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to be used for medical equipment used for treating patients, medicines and distribution of grocery to needy people.

Sait has in a press release said that the Rs. 1 crore grant for the year 2020-21 towards the MLA Local Area Development Fund be deposited to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

MLA Tanveer Sait, after treatment abroad and in Bengaluru for the serious injuries he had sustained when a youth brutally attacked him with a machete at a wedding function in the city in November last, is hale and healthy and is on rest in Bengaluru.

2 COMMENTS ON THIS POST

  1. R.RAJA CHANDRA says:
    May 7, 2020 at 12:33 am

    What a misleading caption ? He is not donating a penny from his personal funds. He is just asking his LAD funds to be deposited in CM Relief funds !
    What is the big deal ! As a matter of fact already centre has suspended MPLAD funds for 2020-21 and 2021-22, in view of the adverse impact of the outbreak of COVID-19 in India.

    Stop misleading the Readers !

  2. Sam says:
    May 7, 2020 at 1:56 am

    @R.RAJA CHANDRA – This stupid news paper has lost it’s credibility long long ago! They always distort facts and spin it to please their masters! Please ignore them!

