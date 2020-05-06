MLA Tanveer Sait donates Rs. 1 crore to CM’s Relief Fund

May 6, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Narasimharaja (NR) Constituency MLA Tanveer Sait has donated Rs. 1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to be used for medical equipment used for treating patients, medicines and distribution of grocery to needy people.

Sait has in a press release said that the Rs. 1 crore grant for the year 2020-21 towards the MLA Local Area Development Fund be deposited to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

MLA Tanveer Sait, after treatment abroad and in Bengaluru for the serious injuries he had sustained when a youth brutally attacked him with a machete at a wedding function in the city in November last, is hale and healthy and is on rest in Bengaluru.