MM Hills temple re-opens for devotees

November 3, 2020

People can have darshan from 4 am till 10 pm on all days

Mysore/Mysuru: The famous Male Mahadeshwara Hills Temple (MM Hills) in Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district, has been re-opened for devotees to its pre-COVID days and accordingly, the devotees can stay for the night at the temple dormitories atop the Hills.

The temple was totally shut for devotees following the COVID-19 induced lockdown in March this year and was re-opened for devotees in September, post relaxation in lockdown norms, with several restrictions in place

The MM Hills Temple Development Authority Secretary Jayavibhavaswamy said that all puja services at the temple have started taking place from Nov.1.

Pointing out that the usual morning abhisheka will take place at 4 am and the evening one at 7 pm, he said that all other rituals and sevas will be held as before. However, children below 12 years and persons aged over 65 years will not be allowed inside the temple.

Noting that all cottages and dormitories of the temple are available on rent for devotees, he said that all the rooms have been sanitised. Also, any room, dormitory or cottage, once they get vacated in full, will be sanitised and all the beddings will be changed, for which an additional fee of Rs.100 will be charged for every room.

Stating that it is mandatory for all devotees to wear face masks, use hand sanitisers and maintain physical distancing as a precautionary and safety measure to prevent the spread of the virus, he said that all the devotees are required to follow the do’s and don’ts displayed on the noticeboards and announced through public address systems. Apart from lodges, cottages and dormitories, devotees are banned from sleeping in front of the temple or any other vacant space in the vicinity of the temple for the night.

Continuing, Jayavibhavaswamy said Mudi Seve (head tonsuring) has restarted at the temple with all necessary precautionary measures in place and online booking of tickets for all sevas have also started (online booking website: mmhillstemple.com).

“An exclusive helpline will be commissioned in three days for the benefit of devotees, which will function 24×7. Till then, the devotees can call Ph: 08225- 272121 for any help or information regarding sevas and rituals,” he said.

He further said that the temple will be open for devotees from 4 am till 10 pm from now onwards, during which all sevas will be done as before.

However, there will be only prasada distribution and no lunch or dinner (mass feeding)will be served for devotees, Jayavibhavaswamy added.

Devotees can stay at Suttur Mutt Guest House atop MM Hills

A couple of days after the Government allowed devotees to visit the famous MM Hills temple in Chamarajanagar district for taking part in all rituals just as during the pre-lockdown days, the Suttur Mutt has thrown open its Guest House atop MM Hills again for devotees, with all COVID-19 precautionary and safety measures in place.

Accordingly, all devotees wishing to stay at the Guest House are required to mandatorily undergo thermal screening, wear face mask, use hand sanitisers and maintain physical distancing. For more details, call Mob: 72599-75555.