Mobile phone snatched in broad daylight at Kalyangiri
News

Mobile phone snatched in broad daylight at Kalyangiri

June 5, 2023

Incident captured on CCTV camera

Mysore/Mysuru: Scooter borne miscreants have snatched a mobile phone from a woman in broad daylight at KHB Colony 4th Cross in Kalyangiri at about 9.34 am yesterday and the incident has been captured on a CCTV camera.

The CCTV camera footage shows two women, residents of Azeez Sait Nagar walking towards the Bus Stand on Dr. Rajkumar Road during which one of them was speaking on the mobile phone. When the women entered the 4th Cross and walked a few feet, two miscreants, who came from the opposite side on a scooter snatched the mobile phone and sped away.

The women informed about the mobile phone snatching to former Corporator Shoukath Pasha, who in turn called Udayagiri Sub-Inspector Sunil and informed the same. Within five to six minutes, another Sub-Inspector Nagaraj Naika came to the spot and collected information. A Hi-Definition (HD) CCTV camera, installed at a house has captured the incident and the Police have obtained the CCTV footage. 

A case has been registered at Udayagiri Police Station.

