A Pharmacist’s Tryst with Green

June 5, 2023

Prakash waters plants and performs yoga daily at MUDA Park in Vijayanagar I Stage

Mysore/Mysuru: Watering the plants and doing yogasana make for a healthy combination. While plants build a healthy environment, yogasana is for a better health.

Meet Prakash, a 47-year-old resident of Vijayanagar I Stage in the city and a Pharmacist by profession, who has been running a Pharmacy Shop (next to late Dr. Bojappa’s Clinic) on Kalidasa Road from over two decades, a profession connected to health again.

It’s his unconditional love for green and passion for yogasana that has contributed to the healthy environs at a MUDA Park next to MUDA commercial complex on Kalidasa Road, Vijayanagar I Stage, in the city.

When Star of Mysore caught up with Prakash he said, “With a pot in hand, I walk to the park daily in the morning, which has been my routine for the last 16 years. I nurture about 35 plants, which I had planted four to five years ago, by watering them.”

From fruit bearing plants to herbal, Prakash has planted several saplings, some of which had to bear the brunt of mischief-mongers. But Prakash remains undeterred for the cause of environment.

Prakash, who came along with his father from their native Rajasthan to Mysuru at the age of seven, was brought up in Mandi Mohalla in the city, where his family was into grocery business. He was a 12-year-old boy when he was introduced to yogasana by Dr. Patil (late) of Government Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital. However, it was under the tutelage of renowned yoga teacher BNS Iyengar, who was conducting yogasana classes at Parakala Mutt opposite Jaganmohan Palace in the city, that Prakash honed his yogasana skills further.

After completing B.Pharma in the year 1999, Prakash ventured into pharmacy business in the year 2000. In the year 2007, he built the house opposite MUDA Park. It has been 16 years since he has been watering the plants, besides practicing yogasana at a corner of the park opposite his house.

Starting from 7 am in the day, Prakash fetches water from the broken water valve nearby and waters the plants for close to two hours in the morning. From 9 am he starts doing yogasana for about 45 minutes, before walking back home to resume his daily routine. By noon, he opens the shop and closes for lunch at 4 pm and resumes his business at 5.30 pm. Though he winds up his business late at 11 pm, never does he miss his morning routine.

Prakash says, “There is a lot to learn from the plants, which show the resolve to grow even after withering and sprout amidst many seasonal threats. I enjoy watching them grow, as we need them more than they need us and that’s why we should take care of them.”

“I don’t know how long I will be able to pursue my passion, nor have I got a count of plants nurtured by me,” says Prakash in a humble tone.

He cycles his way to pharmacy that has helped him make one of his sons a doctor and another son an engineer. He lost his wife recently during Covid-19 pandemic, but feels conversing with her everyday amidst greens. When she was alive she too used to accompany him in his walk and yogasana.

What’s striking further is the significance of the month of June — June 5 every year is celebrated as World Environment Day while June 21 is International Day of Yoga. Prakash’s birthday is on June 27— that makes one wonder about Prakash’s innate love for green and yoga.

“I have seen these plants grow into trees all these years, much due to his (Prakash) efforts. He seldom talks or smiles to people around, neither expects any appreciation nor help. He is a vegetarian who advises the same for better health and peace,” says an ardent SOM reader L. Arun Pandit, also a resident of Vijayanagar I Stage, in awe of Prakash.

“Lots of people who go for a walk in this park have seen him caring for these plants and today being World Environment Day, this is a tribute to our Green Warrior,” adds Arun Pandit, who sent us the above photos.