State Budget on July 7: CM

June 5, 2023

Davangere: Chief Minister Siddharamaiah said that the State Budget (2023-24) would be presented in the Assembly on July 7. Speaking to presspersons here this morning, Siddharamaiah, who also holds the Finance portfolio, said the Budget session of the Karnataka Assembly would begin at Vidhana Soudha from July 3 and the State Budget would be presented on July 7.

This was Siddharamaiah’s first official visit to a district of the State after he took over as the Chief Minister on May 20.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to hold a meeting with top officials of Davangere district administration today.