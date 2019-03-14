Modi, Mayawati to campaign in Mysuru

Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bahujana Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati will campaign in Mysuru for LS Polls.

Former Dy.CM R. Ashoka, who is in-charge of organising Modi and BJP President Amit Shah’s rallies in the State, told reporters in Bengaluru yesterday that the PM will address four to five rallies in the State including Mysuru, Davanagere and Bengaluru.

Mayawati will address an election meeting at Maharaja’s College Grounds on Apr.10, said MLA and State BSP President N. Mahesh in city this morning.

