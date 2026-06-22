Moharram procession in city tomorrow 

June 22, 2026

Mysuru: The seventh day Moharram procession will be held in city tomorrow.

The procession will commence at 4.30 pm from Alhaj Mir Muhib Hussain’s Saatveen Ashurkhana on Sajjad Ali Street in Mandi Mohalla and will pass via B.N. Road, Akbar Road, K.T. Street and Kabir Road before culminating at the starting point.

Before the commencement of the procession, Marsiya Khani, in memory of the martyrs of Karbala the third Shia Imam Hazrat Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, will begin at 2.30 pm at the same venue.

The procession will be taken out in co-ordination with Anjuman-E-Hussainia, Masjid-E-Jaffery and Moharram Committee Mysore, according to a press release from Shia community member Mirza Mohamed Ali.