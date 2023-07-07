Monsoon in Kodagu gains vigour; schools closed

July 7, 2023

Madikeri: Kodagu district has been experiencing heavy rain accompanied by strong winds for the past two days. The heavy rainfall, along with strong winds, has created a chilly atmosphere, and the movement of people has significantly reduced.

As a precautionary measure due to the incessant rains across the district, all schools and anganwadis remained closed on Friday (today). However, the cumulative rainfall since the advent of the Southwest Monsoon on June 1 until date is 79 percent below normal.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that the monsoon is vigorous and active over south interior Karnataka. Following heavy rains in the catchment areas of Wayanad in Kerala, the water level at Kabini Reservoir in H.D. Kote is rising rapidly, with an inflow of 17,000 cusecs. The power generation plant at Kabini has started functioning since July 6, following an outflow of 500 cusecs.

In Kodagu, rainfall has increased in rivers like Cauvery, Lakshmanateertha and other smaller streams. Particularly, the water level in the Cauvery River has risen significantly in its origin area, Talacauvery, and at the confluence of the Triveni Sangama in Bhagamandala. If the rain continues in this manner, there is a higher possibility of the region facing flooding.

Filling of Triveni Sangama

While Madikeri taluk continues to experience incessant rain, other areas like Madikeri, Napoklu, Galibeedu and Virajpet are receiving normal rainfall. Areas such as Talacauvery and Brahmagiri Hills have been receiving substantial rainfall, leading to the filling of the Triveni Sangama, posing a threat to areas like Korangala, Cherangala and Ayyangeri.

The completion of the Upper Bhagamandala Bridge in the district, which was expected, has been delayed, leaving people in dire straits. Consequently, people are facing hardships due to the unavailability of this bridge.

The district is also witnessing strong winds along with heavy rain, causing trees to fall on roads. On Wednesday morning, a tree fell on a private bus near Ponnampet in Srimangala taluk. Although the tree fell on the rear part of the bus, causing significant damage, the driver managed to stop the bus. A road leading to Boikeri and Kushalnagar had a fallen tree, temporarily affecting traffic. The tree has been cleared, and the road is now open for travel. Additionally, there have been instances of power outages due to fallen electrical poles, and several house collapse incidents have been reported.

Threat to Mysuru-Mangaluru Road

Due to heavy rainfall, there is a fear of landslides near Sampaje village and there are chances of Mysuru-Mangaluru Road being closed. The district administration, along with the NDRF team and the Fire Department, has taken necessary precautions.

A temporary road was constructed during the previous rainy season to facilitate vehicle movement, which can now potentially serve as an alternative route connecting the districts of Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada.

Comparing the current situation with the previous year, the rainfall has been relatively lower this time due to the absence of heavy rainfall in the ‘Mrigasira’ and ‘Ardra’ constellations. Presently, ‘Punarvasu’ constellation is spelling bouts of rain.

Last year, the rainfall was much higher during the same period, leading to an increase in the overall water level in rivers, streams and reservoirs. However, this time the rainfall has been delayed, resulting in a slower increment of water levels.

Rainfall average in 2023, 2022: Considering the rainfall in different taluks (administrative divisions), the average rainfall in Madikeri taluk has been 87.28 mm, while it was 98.28 mm last year. The total rainfall from January until now has been 705.17 mm, while it was 1,510.87 mm during the same period last year.

In Virajpet taluk, the average rainfall has been 47.08 mm, compared to 48.73 mm last year. The total rainfall from January until now has been 326.57 mm, while it was 827.32 mm during the same period last year.

In Somwarpet taluk, the average rainfall has been 40 mm, compared to 57.03 mm last year. The total rainfall from January until now has been 322.59 mm, while it was 736.34 mm during the same period last year.