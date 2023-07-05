Monsoon picks up pace in Kodagu after a month
July 5, 2023

Madikeri: After a huge shortfall of rain in the month of June, the time when the Southwest Monsoon normally sets in Kodagu district, intermittent rains and cloudy weather conditions over the last two days have set the tone for the onset of monsoon and agricultural activities have gained momentum.

Bountiful rain has been lashing parts of the district and Bhagamandala, Madikeri, Napoklu, Karike, Kutta and Makutta are experiencing heavy showers. Farmers who were waiting for the monsoon to gain steam, for the transplantation of paddy seedlings, were relieved by the rain lashing the region.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded a red alert in the district on July 5 (today). The possibility of rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm was predicted by the IMD.

A few trees along Mysuru-Madikeri Road (NH 275) were uprooted, causing a disruption in traffic for the past two days due to heavy winds and rain. Near Boikeri, a tree fell on an electric pole, resulting in complete chaos with vehicles stuck on both sides of the road.

Local authorities, Police and the public managed to remove the fallen trees and the electric pole. Fortunately, there were no casualties. Yesterday, the situation worsened as incessant rain continued, causing concerns. Traffic between Madikeri and Mysuru was completely disrupted, and there was no alternative route available for smooth traffic. Vehicles could move only after the trees were cleared.

Rainfall data in the last 24 hours

In Kodagu district, on Tuesday morning at 8.30, it rained an average of 14.62 mm over the past 24 hours. On the same day last year, it was 45.16 mm during the same period. From January until now, the rainfall in this area has been 356.90 mm, whereas, during the same period last year, it was 891 mm.

In Madikeri taluk, the last 24-hour average rainfall is 31.85 mm, while last year on the same day, it was 74.30 mm. The total rainfall from January until now is 569.11 mm, whereas it was 1310.79 mm during the same period last year.

In Virajpet taluk, the last 24-hour rainfall is 4.08 mm. Last year on the same day, it was 31.32 mm. The total rainfall from January until now is 244.62 mm, whereas it was 723.76 mm during the same period last year.

In Somwarpet taluk, the last 24-hour average rainfall is 7.92 mm. Last year on the same day, it was 29.87 mm. The total rainfall from January until now is 256.96 mm, whereas it was 638.44 mm during the same period last year.

Rainfall details in the district: Madikeri Kasaba: 22.20 mm, Napoklu: 7.20 mm, Sampaje: 64 mm, Bhagamandala: 34 mm, Virajpet Kasaba: 6.80 mm, Hudikeri: 11.40 mm, Srimangala: 3.80 mm, Ponnampet: 2 mm, Balele: 0.45 mm, Somwarpet Kasaba: 10 mm, Shanivarasante: 2.40 mm, Shanthalli: 20.40 mm, Kodlipet: 1.60 mm, Kushalnagar: 3.80 mm, Suntikoppa: 9.30 mm.

