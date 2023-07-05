At Rs. 100 per kg, Tomato dents pocket
July 5, 2023

The rate of vegetables and essential items in city markets go up

Mysore/Mysuru: Amid the rising inflation cost, the common man especially in Mysuru is feeling heavier on the pocket, with the surge in prices of vegetables and essential commodities.

The price of tomato has touched whopping Rs. 80 to Rs. 100 per kg against the price of Rs. 40 two weeks ago, at the retail markets in the city.

When Star of Mysore (SOM) reporter visited Devaraja Market on Sayyaji Rao Road in the city this morning, the vendors attributed the rise in tomato prices to the prevailing condition of scanty rainfall even less than the seasonal downpour. Though the markets in the city receive their share of supplies of vegetables from Nanjangud and other rural areas in the surroundings, the larger share comes from Bengaluru Rural and Kolar districts which top tomato cultivation in the State.

Normally in the month of Ashada, during which no auspicious ceremonies are planned, the prices of vegetables remain stable. But due to the gloomy weather and less of rainfall, the agriculture sector has been badly hit.

Even the prices of other vegetables have shot up, like Beans – Rs. 80 per kg (old rate Rs. 40), carrot Rs. 60 to Rs. 80 (Rs. 30 to Rs. 40), capsicum- Rs. 40 to Rs. 60 (old rate Rs. 30), Beetroot – Rs. 40 (Rs. 30) to name a few. Though the price of onion remains stable at Rs. 30, the garlic has touched Rs. 150 (Rs. 100 to Rs. 120) and Brinjal at Rs. 40 (Rs. 20). The breather here is the price of leaves which in the recent months had touched the sky, with a bunch of coriander the most used leaves in culinary touching Rs. 40 slipping to Rs. 20 now. The rates of essential commodities like Toor Dal hover in the range of Rs. 130 to Rs. 150, Jeera – Rs. 600 to Rs. 800, Byadgi Chilli – Rs. 500 to Rs. 660, tea powder – Rs. 120 to Rs. 140. The bath soaps have also become dearer at least by Rs. four. But the reprieve is edible oil, the per litre price of which has reduced to Rs. 110 against Rs. 180 earlier.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “At Rs. 100 per kg, Tomato dents pocket”

  1. Sanjay Kini says:
    July 5, 2023 at 9:08 pm

    There has started a. Trend in India that smart frugal housewives are choosing tomato purée. Tetrapak , green chilli paste bottles and garlic paste sachets. ginger paste sachets.With uncertain monsoon and unpredictable crop failure , India is moving towards the canned food trend like in other developing countries.

