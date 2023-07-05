Pawar Vs Pawar in Maharashtra potboiler: Ajit Pawar flaunts 35 MLAs support out of 53; Sharad Pawar 14

July 5, 2023

Mumbai: As many as 35 of 53 Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs were present at the party meeting convened by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Mumbai today. The number will increase further, sources said.

Five of eight NCP MLCs are also attending the meeting taking place at Mumbai Education Trust in Bandra, they said.

According to former Principal Secretary of Maharashtra Legislature Anant Kalse, Ajit Pawar camp needs the support of at least 36 MLAs to avoid disqualification.

Meanwhile, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar’s supporters thronged his residence in South Mumbai, hours ahead of the show of strength meetings convened by him and Ajit Pawar, who parted ways to become the Deputy CM.

Sharad Pawar had called for a meeting of MLAs and party workers at 11 am at Y.B. Chavan Centre at Nariman Point. About 14 MLAs supporting the NCP Chief turned up at the meeting when we went to Press.