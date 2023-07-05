Pawar Vs Pawar in Maharashtra potboiler: Ajit Pawar flaunts 35 MLAs support out of 53; Sharad Pawar 14
News

Pawar Vs Pawar in Maharashtra potboiler: Ajit Pawar flaunts 35 MLAs support out of 53; Sharad Pawar 14

July 5, 2023

Mumbai: As many as 35 of 53 Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs were present at the party meeting convened by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Mumbai today. The number will increase further, sources said.

Five of eight NCP MLCs are also attending the meeting taking place at Mumbai Education Trust in Bandra, they said.

According to former Principal Secretary of Maharashtra Legislature Anant Kalse, Ajit Pawar camp needs the support of at least 36 MLAs to avoid disqualification.

Meanwhile, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar’s supporters thronged his residence in South Mumbai, hours ahead of the show of strength meetings convened by him and Ajit Pawar, who parted ways to become the Deputy CM.

Sharad Pawar had called for a meeting of MLAs and party workers at 11 am at Y.B. Chavan Centre at Nariman Point. About 14 MLAs supporting the NCP Chief turned up at the meeting when we went to Press.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching