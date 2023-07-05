Mud-mixed water seeps out of DC Office retaining wall

July 5, 2023

Madikeri: The restoration work of the retaining wall beneath the Kodagu DC Office Complex compound in Madikeri, which suffered cracks during the previous monsoon, is still pending and the wall has now raised concerns among the travellers on the Madikeri-Mangaluru Road.

The wall poses a problem for motorists and could potentially disrupt the busy road and in case there is a blockage, no other route is available except for one route through the interiors of Madikeri.

As a temporary solution, tarpaulins have been used to cover and protect the wall from the damage that will be caused by incessant rains.

The substandard construction of the retaining wall, costing Rs. 7.5 crore, gained huge attention and this even became an election issue. However, the Congress MLAs, who came to power in Kodagu after humbling the BJP, have not yet been able to find a solution for this problem. Only the Junior Engineer of Madikeri Division Devaraju has been suspended. But for this, no action has been taken so far.

The 40-foot tall and 140-metre-wide retaining wall was on the brink of collapse, leading to the diversion of traffic in July last year. Although the hazardous concrete slabs were removed over four months ago, the landslide-prone area is now exposed to a huge rain risk.

Even scientists from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, visited the site and it was decided that the retaining wall would be reconstructed using soil nailing technology.

Before the monsoon, the soil nailing process was on where 15-metre iron rods were inserted into the mud wall with the help of machines and 645 soil nails had been inserted and strengthened using cement grouting. However, work has not progressed beyond that point.

The wall is once again leaking from all sides and water is flowing on the road. The plastic-laden wall is leading to internal seepage and the damage is being caused by a pipeline and the water which flows from the drains of the DC Office.

According to PWD officials, the restoration work was delayed due to technical issues. They said that the Contractor has been instructed to prioritise the completion of foundation works, including drainage systems. The old concrete plates have been removed and will be replaced with new ones and measures will be taken to address blockages and sliding, officials added.