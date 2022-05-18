Moonlight music held at Suttur Mutt
Moonlight music held at Suttur Mutt

May 18, 2022

Vidushi Tanmayi Krishnamurthy presenting a vocal music concert accompanied by Vidushi C.V. Shruti on violin, Vidwan Y.P. Vikram Bharadwaj on mridanga and Vidwan V.S. Ramesh on ghata at Suttur Mutt in the foot of Chamundi Hill in city recently as part of the 242nd moonlight music programme organised by Suttur Mutt, Mysuru.

  1. Questo says:
    May 19, 2022 at 12:06 pm

    In those days, the foot of Chamundi Hill was an expanse of greenery.
    These days, it is full of housing colonies and buildings owned by such Seers as Suttur Mutt! Overpopulated India, 70 years of independence! Jai Hind!1

