More funds to be sought from CM for rain damages: MLA

November 3, 2021

Expo marks Dhanvantari Jayanti

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that his Constituency has suffered extensive damages due to heavy rains, Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra said that he will seek funds from the Government for relief work and repairs.

He was speaking after inaugurating Ayurveda Poshan Food Expo and lecture programme organised jointly by Mysuru ZP, Women & Child Welfare Department and AYUSH Department as part of 6th Dhanvantari Jayanti (Ayurveda Day) at Sthree Shakti Bhavan in Vijayanagar 2nd Stage here yesterday.

Pointing out that Chamaraja constituency was one of the worst affected in recent rains, Nagendra said that blocked storm water drains and poor underground drainage system were the main reasons for flooding of the city. He will seek funds from the Chief Minister for addressing civic issues of the city, he added.

Stressing on the need for women to concentrate more on their health, the MLA said that pregnant women and lactating mothers should consume nutrient rich foods to ensure the health of their children.

Noting that it is important to maintain health by consuming nutritious foods, he said that consumption of fruits and vegetables is key for maintenance of health.

Stating that the Government has many schemes for providing nutritious food, Nagendra said that as an MLA, it is his responsibility to ensure that everyone keeps a good health.

Women and Child Welfare Deputy Director B. Basavaraj said that Poshan Abhiyan is one of the important initiatives of the Department. Highlighting the objectives of the Abhiyaan, he said that the Department is working towards eradicating malnutrition among children, pregnant women and lactating mothers.

District AYUSH Officer Dr. B.S. Seethalakshmi said that Dhanvantri Jayanti is being celebrated as National Ayurveda Day in the month of November.

Pointing out that the day is being celebrated across the country, she said that it is important to follow a lifestyle that helps in maintaining our health. Asserting that the COVID pandemic has not yet fully subsided, she stressed on the need for consumption of foods that improves our immunity.

Ayurveda Practitioner Dr. Vindhya delivered a talk on ‘AYUSH Poshan Food.’ Corporator M.U. Subbaiah and others were present.