No freedom for 37 Mysuru jail inmates despite good conduct

November 3, 2021

They were to be released on August 15, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A total of 37 inmates of Mysuru Central Prisons, who were to be released on Aug. 15, 2021, for good conduct are still languishing there.

Reason: The prison authorities are yet to receive communication from the State Government.

According to sources in the jail, there are a total of 850 inmates serving sentences for various crimes and the prison authorities had recommended 37 of them to be released on the grounds of good conduct to the State Committee.

The State Committee, after receiving the list of the inmates who were to be released on Aug. 15, had sent the same to the State Government to be discussed and passed in the Cabinet, sources added.

But due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Government was unable to take up the matter for discussion.