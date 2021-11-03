No freedom for 37 Mysuru jail inmates despite good conduct
News

No freedom for 37 Mysuru jail inmates despite good conduct

November 3, 2021

They were to be released on August 15, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A total of 37 inmates of Mysuru Central Prisons, who were to be released on Aug. 15, 2021, for good conduct are still languishing there.

Reason: The prison authorities are yet to receive communication from the State Government.

According to sources in the jail, there are a total of 850 inmates serving sentences for various crimes and the prison authorities had recommended 37 of them to be released on the grounds of good conduct to the State Committee.

The State Committee, after receiving the list of the inmates who were to be released on Aug. 15, had sent the same to the State Government to be discussed and passed in the Cabinet, sources added.

But due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Government was unable to take up the matter for discussion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching