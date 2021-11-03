Sales dull; cracker dealers pin hopes on clear skies

November 3, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The COVID crisis, rain and the sudden death of Puneeth Rajkumar seem to have dampened the spirits of people celebrating Deepavali this year, going by the trend of sale of crackers in the city.

However, cracker sellers are hoping that business will pick up from now on, with the 3-day festival of lights commencing from today and also on clear rain-less skies. The authorities have allowed cracker sellers to do business for five days from Nov. 1 to Nov. 5 which could be extended by another five days if sellers come up with a request. The sellers are allowed to sell only green crackers as per a direction from the Supreme Court.

Stalls have come up at J.K. Grounds in the heart of the city, along the JLB Road at Vidyaranyapuram, Hebbal Industrial Area, near Bandanthamma Temple on Kantharaj Urs Road in Kuvempunagar and at several other points. People were seen visiting cracker stalls closer to their homes right from today morning as the three-day Deepavali festival began with the customary rituals.

MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy said that licences have been given only for the sale of green crackers. Pointing out that though sale of crackers can be allowed for 10 days till Nov. 10 as per the fresh set of Government guidelines, the MCC has given licence to sell only for five days (till Nov.5). However, the MCC will consider extending the permission, if sellers place a request, he added.

Meanwhile, Sudarshan of Santosh Crackers located on Rane Madras Factory Road in Hebbal told Star of Mysore that his cracker stall holds a licence for selling crackers throughout the year. “We have been in the business for 25 years and there are only two licenced cracker stalls in the city for throughout-the-year cracker sales,” he said.

Maintaining that cracker sales were not on the expected lines as of yesterday, Sudarshan said that he hopes that business will pick up from now on. Gift boxes with prices ranging from Rs.300 to Rs.3,500 are available. A vast range of loose crackers too are available.

Anand of Jupiter Stores, also located on Rane Madras Factory Road, said that sales are yet to pick up. Stating that he sources his crackers from manufacturing units at Tamil Nadu’s Sivakasi, Anand said that gift boxes are available at his shop which contain 20 to 45 items.

Vijaykumar, a cracker stall owner at JK Grounds said green crackers were mandatory last year too and last year, sales took a hit as there were confusions on classification and categorization of green crackers. But this year, all cracker boxes carry green labels, which has ended the confusion, he said.

Government issues guidelines