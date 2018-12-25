More on Birth of Medical School at Mysore
More on Birth of Medical School at Mysore

Sir,

This has reference to Dr. Veena Bharathi’s article “The Birth and Growth of MMC and MAA,” which is a good recall (SOM dated Dec. 7).

Here, it is also wise to recollect the contribution of Mysore Royal family for health care of citizens.

A Medical School (Vaidya Shaala) was established during 1833 itself by the 22nd ruler of Wadiyar dynasty, Sri Krishnaraja Wadiyar III (1799-1868), the then ruler of Mysore Samsthana, as mentioned in the Book on Mysore Royal Family written by B. Ramakrishna Rao, retired Palace Controller, published during 1922.

The Medical School (Vaidya Shaala) was started at Mysore which was also the capital of the Samsthana for treatment by English medicine in the interest of general public. The Palace Durbar Sarjon who was working under His Highness was nominated as Supervisor for the Medical School.

Later, the Medical School was started by the Samsthana at Bangalore Town also, and further extended the medical services at Division-levels by appointing Medical Officers. Separate medical centres were opened at Bangalore for Leprosy patients during 1845 and mentally disorder patients during 1850 by Krishnaraja Wadiyar III.

Further, as per the decision and instructions of British Governor General and guidelines of Commissioner Kabban Saheb, a separate department for education was established by Mysore Samsthana during May 1857. The contribution of Maharajas for health and education is memorable.

– N. Sreekanta Kumar, Srirampura 2nd Stage, 10.12.2018

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “More on Birth of Medical School at Mysore”

  1. RAJA CHANDRA says:
    December 25, 2018 at 11:39 pm

    I think the Author intended to mean Surgeon (sarjon) and Cubbon (Kabban) !
    That apart wonder if the reference is about Dispensary or School !

    Actual Kannada Text is as under:

    ವೈದ್ಯ ಶಾಲೆಗಳು

    ಇದೇ ರೀತಿ ಸುಮಾರು ಅದೇ ಕಾಲದಲ್ಲಿ ದೊರೆಗಳು ಮೈಸೂರು ರಾಜಧಾನಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಜನೋಪಕಾರಾರ್ಥವಾಗಿ ಇಂಗ್ಲಿಷ್ ಪದ್ಧತಿಗನುಸಾರವಾಗಿ ಒಂದು ವೈದ್ಯ ಶಾಲೆಗಳನ್ನು ಸಹ ನಿರ್ಮಿಸಿದರು. ಖಾವಂದರವರ ದರ್ಬಾರ್ ಸರ್ಜನ್‍ರವರು ಇದರ ಮೇಲ್ವಿಚಾರಣೆಯನ್ನು ನಡೆಸಿದರು.

    ಸನ್ ೧೮೩೩ನೆ ಯಿಸವಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಕೋಟೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕಮೀಷನ್‍ರವರ ಕಛೇರಿಯಲ್ಲಿಯೂ ಮಾರನೆಯ ವರ್ಷ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಲಷ್ಕರಿನಲ್ಲಿಯೂ ಸರ್ಕಾರದಿಂದ ಔಷಧಶಾಲೆಗಳು ಸ್ಥಾಪಿತಗಳಾದವು. ಅನಂತರ ಕ್ರಮಕ್ರಮವಾಗಿ ಇತರ ಡಿವೀಜನ್ ಸೂಪರಿನ್‍ಟೆನ್‍ಡೆಂಟ್‍ರವರ ಕಸಬೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿಯೂ ಇಂಗ್ಲಿಷ್ ಪದ್ಧತಿಯಪ್ರಕಾರ ರೋಗಗಳಿಗೆ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ ಮಾಡತಕ್ಕ ಜನರು ಎಂದರೆ ಮೆಡಿಕಲ್ ಆಫೀಸರುಗಳು ನೇಮಕವಾದರು. ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಪೇಟೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ೧೮೪೫ನೆ ಯಿಸವಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕುಷ್ಠ ರೋಗದವರಿಗೆ ಒಂದು ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸಾಸ್ಥಾನವೂ ೧೮೫೦ನೆ ಯಿಸವಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಹುಚ್ಚರಿಗೊಂದು ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸಾಶಾಲೆಯೂ ಏರ್ಪಟ್ಟವು.

