More on Birth of Medical School at Mysore

Sir,

This has reference to Dr. Veena Bharathi’s article “The Birth and Growth of MMC and MAA,” which is a good recall (SOM dated Dec. 7).

Here, it is also wise to recollect the contribution of Mysore Royal family for health care of citizens.

A Medical School (Vaidya Shaala) was established during 1833 itself by the 22nd ruler of Wadiyar dynasty, Sri Krishnaraja Wadiyar III (1799-1868), the then ruler of Mysore Samsthana, as mentioned in the Book on Mysore Royal Family written by B. Ramakrishna Rao, retired Palace Controller, published during 1922.

The Medical School (Vaidya Shaala) was started at Mysore which was also the capital of the Samsthana for treatment by English medicine in the interest of general public. The Palace Durbar Sarjon who was working under His Highness was nominated as Supervisor for the Medical School.

Later, the Medical School was started by the Samsthana at Bangalore Town also, and further extended the medical services at Division-levels by appointing Medical Officers. Separate medical centres were opened at Bangalore for Leprosy patients during 1845 and mentally disorder patients during 1850 by Krishnaraja Wadiyar III.

Further, as per the decision and instructions of British Governor General and guidelines of Commissioner Kabban Saheb, a separate department for education was established by Mysore Samsthana during May 1857. The contribution of Maharajas for health and education is memorable.

– N. Sreekanta Kumar, Srirampura 2nd Stage, 10.12.2018

