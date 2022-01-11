Moving car catches fire: City doctor escapes unhurt

January 11, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A city doctor had a providential escape after the car he was driving caught fire at Gun House Circle this morning.

KR Police Inspector Mahadevaswamy told Star of Mysore that the incident occurred at around 8.30 am when the battery of the i20 car (KA-18-Z-5781) caught fire.

Dr. Bhushan, who was driving the car alone towards K.R. Hospital, noticed smoke billowing out from the front portion. He immediately stopped the vehicle and got out. Moments later, fire spread to the engine and even the interiors of the car were charred. It is suspected that the fire broke out from the car battery due to a technical snag. While Dr. Bhushan escaped unhurt, the car was fully gutted.

On being informed by passersby, Saraswathipuram Fire Brigade personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire. A complaint was yet to be registered in this regard at the jurisdictional K.R. Police Station.