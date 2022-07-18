MP distributes uniform to special children

July 18, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: MP Pratap Simha distributed uniforms to children of Arunodaya School for Specially-abled Children at Chamundipuram here recently. The school uniforms, sponsored by a doctor couple from Bengaluru — Dr. Pradeep Krishna and Dr. Pooja Pradeep — to mark the first birthday of their son, were distributed to all the 52 children of the school, which is founded by Corporator M.V. Ramprasad.

Speaking as a guest on the occasion, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev said that taking into consideration the services rendered by Differently-abled Schools and other organisations working for the welfare and empowerment of the disabled, the MUDA decided to allot CA (Civic Amenities) sites to deserving Institutions engaged in the welfare of the disabled. Subsequently, MUDA received a total of 18 applications seeking CA site and all the applications will be thoroughly screened before allotment, he said and lauded the Arunodaya School for taking care of the education of disabled children.

Corporator and School Founder Ramprasad said that the school needs a hostel and sought MP Pratap Simha’s help for getting financial aid.

The MP, in turn, assured of getting financial assistance from the Government.