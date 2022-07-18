Railways ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations: Freedom fighter to flag off Tipu Express

July 18, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: As per the directives of the Ministry of Railways (Railway Board), the Mysuru Division of the South Western Railways will celebrate ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ from July 18 to 23 with a slew of events to mark 75 years of Indian independence.

This is part of the nationwide celebrations being held by all the Railway divisions. Accordingly, the Ministry of Railways has identified 75 Railway Stations associated with India’s freedom struggle and 27 trains are being spotlighted as part of ‘Azadi ki Rail Gadi Aur Stations’.

While Shree Mailara Mahadevappa Haveri Station finds a place in the list of Railway Stations, Tipu Express has been nominated in the category of trains from the Mysuru Division. V.K. Tripathi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Railway Board will inaugurate the Iconic Week Celebration on July 18 (today) at 4 pm.

‘Azadi ki Rail Gadi Aur Stations’ is being organised with a view to ensuring maximum outreach to the citizens and dedication to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Shree Mailara Mahadevappa Haveri Station

The Karnataka Government had notified the naming of Haveri Railway Station after freedom fighter Shree Mailara Mahadevappa. He was hailed as ‘Karnataka’s Bhagat Singh’ for his revolutionary acts against British Rule in Karnataka.

He was the only representative from the then Mysore State who took part in the Dandi March and walked with Mahatma Gandhi. He was jailed for six months. Upon his return, he along with his revolutionary friends, in a daring act attacked Byadgi Railway Station near Haveri.

The Mysuru Division has drawn a series of events throughout the Iconic Week with the involvement of all stakeholders, schools and colleges, and residential colonies in the jurisdiction of Shree Mahadevappa Mailara Haveri Railway Station from July 18 to 23.

A snapshot of the activities:

Lighting up and decoration of Shree Mahadevappa Mailara Haveri Station

Placing a digital screen and a photo exhibition with historic contents

Video film, patriotic songs, Nukkad Naatak in local language with its own freedom struggle history will be held daily for an hour from 6 pm to 7 pm.

Inviting family members of local freedom fighters to share their story on the last day of the week.

A selfie point will be created at the station in the backdrop of ‘Azadi Ki Rail Gadi Aur Station’.

Tipu Express

The train is named after Tipu Sultan, who fought against the British. Tipu Sultan (born Sultan Fateh Ali Sahab Tipu, Dec. 1, 1751 to May 4, 1799), is also known as the Tiger of Mysore. He fought four wars against the British and was killed on 4th May 1799 fighting in the Fourth Anglo-Mysore war against the British.

Accordingly, the train is named Tipu Express as a mark of recognition of his martyrdom in the freedom fight against the British. The Tipu Express is planned to be flagged off by a local freedom fighter or family member of a prominent freedom fighter on a day during the iconic week celebration.