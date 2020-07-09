MP hands over cleaning vehicle to MCC
July 9, 2020

The vehicle was donated by IOC through its CSR initiative

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) handed over a goods vehicle fitted with jetting, rodding and de-silting machine to Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha at the MP’s Office in Jaladarshini Guest House premises this morning.

This is the first vehicle that was handed over to the MP today and the IOC would be handing over another vehicle shortly. The vehicle, costing Rs. 30 lakh, was handed over to the MP by IOC officials Nurona and Anandamurthy. Pratap Simha later handed over the vehicle to Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) which was received by MCC Additional Commissioner N.M. Shashikumar.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Pratap Simha lauded IOC for its CSR activities and thanked IOC for its gesture. He said that the IOC through its CSR initiatives was doing good work and added that the IOC would be providing 12 RO drinking water units to city.

Pointing out that the IOC had constructed over 100 toilets as part of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the MP said that the cleaning machine vehicle would be utilised to keep the city clean and also to take up Underground Drainage (UGD) works.

Industrialist and BJP leader S.K. Dinesh and others were present.

