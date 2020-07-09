Kannada actor Susheel Kumar commits suicide

July 9, 2020

Mandya: Sandalwood co-star Susheel Kumar (30), committed suicide by hanging self at his friend’s house at Induvalu village in the taluk. He was a resident of V.V. Nagar 18th Cross in Mandya and was working as a trainer at a gym in Bengaluru.

Susheel had acted in Duniya Vijay’s ‘Salaga,’ ‘Kamarottu Check-Post’ and other films.

Following lockdown, all gymnasiums were closed since three months and Susheel had returned to his home in Mandya. On July 6, Susheel went to Induvalu village, where he along with his friend Vishwa had taken a house on rent. Both Susheel and Vishwa had a key each of the house and Susheel had gone to the house in the absence of Vishwa, it is learnt.

As Susheel had not gone back to his house in Mandya, his family members began to search for him and when they went to the house in Induvalu village yesterday, they found Susheel hanging.

Following a complaint from Susheel’s father Nagaraju, Mandya Rural Police, who rushed to the spot, conducted mahazar and registered a case. As the body was decomposed, it is suspected that Susheel may have committed suicide about three days ago.

According to family sources there was no problem in the family, but Susheel was mentally depressed and the Police have suspected that Susheel may have taken the extreme step due to depression.

Mandya Rural Police, who have registered a case in this regard, are investigating.