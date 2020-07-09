Vasu, the man, who insured a public road, felicitated

July 9, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Vasu, the common man who hit the headlines recently for insuring a public road in CFTRI Layout of the city, was felicitated jointly by Sharadadevinagar Residents Welfare Committee and Prajanavanta Nagarikara Vedike at a programme organised on the insured road here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP leader and former KEA Chairman Kautilya Raghu said that it has become natural for citizens to presume that it is the job of the officials concerned to monitor the quality of roads being laid and they (citizens) have no role in it.

The contractors, taking advantage of this attitude of the citizens, pocket money by executing poor quality works. Now, Vasu, disappointed by the poor state of roads in the city, has done a good job by insuring this road for ensuring better quality and maintenance, he said.

Sharadadevinagar Residents Welfare Committee President B.M. Raghu said that a few concerned citizens like Vasu can bring about a change in the society.

Maintaining that alert citizens can check corruption and ensure good quality of public works, he said that he hoped that this honour will inspire Vasu to take up more social responsibilities.

Speaking after receiving felicitation, Vasu said that he took to social responsibility drawing inspiration from the works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade, Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty and such other top personalities.

Stating that he is getting appreciations from all quarters after the news of him insuring a public road broke out, he said that many called him up to seek suggestions.

Pointing out that one of his friends has now come forward for insuring Geetha Road in Chamarajapuram, Vasu said that he will give valuable suggestions to anyone who comes forward for serving the society in a similar manner.

Social workers Vikram Iyengar, Lakshmidevi, Apoorva Suresh, Rakesh Bhat, Gokul Govardhan, Sucheendra and others were present.