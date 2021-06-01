MP inspects DRDO Oxygen Plant site in K.R. Hospital premises

June 1, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With the DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) all set to install a Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Medical Oxygen-Generator Plant at K.R. Hospital premises, MP Pratap Simha inspected the reserved site in the Hospital premises this morning.

Speaking on the occasion, Simha said that Mysuru is among the seven cities in the State where DRDO Oxygen Plants will come up with funding by PM CARES Fund (Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund).

Noting that the Plant can generate 1,000 litres of Oxygen per minute and can cater to 190 patients at a flow rate of 5 litres per minute and charge 195 cylinders per day, the MP said that the Plant will be installed by NHAI (National Highways Authority of India), which is executing the 10-lane Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway.

Stating that the Plant, costing more than Rs. 1 crore, will come up on a 30’x40’ site in the Hospital premises, the MP said that a separate power line will be drawn for the Plant.

Pointing out that the Plant is exclusively meant for K.R. Hospital, he said that the works on the installation will start soon and is expected to be completed by the end of this month.

“I have appealed to the State and Central Governments for Mini-Plants at Taluk level and am hopeful that such Plants will come up at all taluks. I will try my best to ensure that K.R. Hospital, which is one of the biggest State-run Hospitals in Karnataka, is upgraded and gets national recognition,” mp Pratap Simha said.

Not satisfied with DC’s accounts

Referring to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rohini Sindhuri giving an account of the expenditure of Rs. 36 crore incurred so far out of the special funds (Rs. 41 crore) given by the State Government for COVID management, Pratap Simha said that he was not at all satisfied with the account given by the DC as he had sought the same with full details.

Asserting that he had sought an account of Government funds expenditure as a matter of transparency, he said that he had sought details under different heads in detail. But the DC has given a broad statement of accounts, which is not acceptable to him.

Contending that the necessity for seeking accounts from the previous DC, Abhiram G. Sankar, did not arise at all as everything was done in a fair and transparent manner, Simha said that he had sought detailed accounts only for the sake of transparency and not for any personal grudge.

Arguing that many donors had provided food and shelter to COVID-affected people ever since the pandemic broke out last year, he reiterated that, as a responsible MP, he had sought accounts on expenditure of Government funds with full details and supporting records.

Taking strong exception to the District Administration’s action of serving a notice to the Forest Department for vaccination of some of its personnel on its own, Simha said that Forest staff too are frontline warriors and they should be vaccinated on priority.

“I have a plan on launching a massive vaccination and testing drive for all frontline warriors and priority groups. Also, the nature of the drive, triage and testing (both RAT and RT-PCR) is being worked out and I have taken personal interest for ensuring the success of this drive,” the MP claimed.

NHAI Project Director B.T. Sridhar, Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) Dean and Director Dr. C.P. Nanjaraj, Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Devaraj, K.R. Hopsital Medical Superintendent Dr. B.L. Nanjundaswamy, Blood Bank Head Dr. B.S. Manjunath and others were present.