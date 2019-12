December 15, 2019

Mandya: Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambarish on Friday met Union Human Resources Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and appealed for construction of a new building for Kendriya Vidyalaya at Mandya as the old building has turned dilapidated.

Sumalatha also met Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi and appealed for allocation of funds for the construction of an over-bridge linking Mahaveera Circle with Market and Jain Road.