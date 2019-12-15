Siddharamaiah discharged from hospital

December 15, 2019

Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, who underwent an angioplasty procedure at a private hospital in Malleshwaram, Bengaluru a couple of days ago, was discharged from the hospital this morning, after a 5-day stay.

Siddharamaiah was admitted to the private hospital on Wednesday (Dec.11) after he complained of chest pain. He underwent an angioplasty procedure the same day and in the subsequent days, many top political leaders from across political parties, including Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa had called on him to enquire about his health.

