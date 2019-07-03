MUDA-allotted ‘B-Kharab’ lands of Kurubarahalli Sy. No. 4 and Alanahalli Sy. No. 41: Lethargy delays implementation of Cabinet Decision

What Siddharamaiah gave, Officials refuse to give

The letter, signed by CM’s Deputy Secretary Arun Furtado, was then forwarded to the Revenue Department (that comes under Mysuru Deputy Commissioner) as the issue is wholly connected to Revenue Department. According to the DC, since the Cabinet had taken a decision in this regard, he must get a Government Order (GO) from the Revenue Secretary to implement the Cabinet decision. Since he has not so far received any GO in this regard from the Revenue Secretary, the DC cannot implement Siddharamaiah’s Cabinet decision.

Although nine months have passed since the Cabinet decision, the authorities have not shown any interest on implementing the Cabinet decision — a reflection on the lack of sympathy to the years of suffering and pain of nearly 25,000 people living in these Layouts.

Mysuru, July 3 (RK&BCT)- There is a famed adage in Kannada that says “Devaru Kottaroo Pujari Kodalla” (Even if God grants you, the Priest withholds) which suits aptly to the plight of residents of CITB and MUDA Layouts coming under Kurubarahalli Survey No. 4 and Alanahalli Survey No. 41 from ‘B-Kharab’ (Government land) classification.

Despite the State Cabinet (the highest decision-making body of the State Government) decision to delete ‘B-Kharab’ classification of MUDA-allotted lands, the lethargic attitude of officialdom and indifferent stance adopted by elected representatives have resulted in suffering of people who have been endlessly running from pillar to post to get their legal lands regularised.

Cabinet issues orders in Sept. 2018

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), vide its letter No. CM/52430/REP-4EM/2018 dated Sept. 17, 2018, directed the MUDA Commissioner to take further action in respect of the previous Siddharamaiah Government’s Cabinet decision on leaving out Siddarthanagar under Kurubarahalli Sy. No. 4 and Alanahalli, K.C. Nagar, J.C. Nagar and Income Tax Layouts coming under Alanahalli Sy. No. 41 from ‘B-Kharab’ classification.

Letter sent to Revenue Department

‘B-Kharab’ ordered in 2015

The District Administration, in May 2015, had classified the land coming under the said survey numbers as ‘B-Kharab’ following which the MUDA and the MCC had stopped issuing land records such as Khata transfer, building plan approval, CR etc., of sites and other landed properties in CITB (now MUDA) developed Layouts of Siddarthanagar, Vidyanagar, K.C. Nagar, J.C. Nagar, Alanahalli and Income Tax Layouts coming under the two Survey Numbers.

A total of 710.17 acres out of 1,543 acres has been declared as ‘B-Kharab’ in Kurubarahalli Sy. No.4 and 74 acres out of 175 acres has been declared as ‘B-Kharab’ in Alanahalli Sy. No.41. These lands were taken over by CITB (City Improvement Trust Board), now MUDA 70 years back to form Layouts.

Residents paying taxes since 35 years

The CITB had distributed the sites through public auction and the residents have been paying taxes since the past 35 years. Now all of a sudden, the land has been classified as ‘B-Kharab and this action has caused a lot of hardship to residents and property owners in these Layouts as they cannot do any property transactions and many people have died as they could not fulfil their family commitments by selling the land.

File with Revenue Department

Yesterday too during the whirlwind tour of the city by District Minister G.T. Devegowda, BJP National Council Member and former KEA Chairman B.P. Manjunath asked him why in spite of the Cabinet decision, the Government had still not taken a decision. Responding to Manjunath, Devegowda spoke to Revenue Department Principal Secretary Rajkumar Khatri, who said that he had sent the file to Revenue Minister R.V. Deshpande and the matter will be solved within a month.

MLAs Tanveer Sait, S.A. Ramdas, L. Nagendra, MUDA Chairman H.N. Vijay, Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, Deputy Mayor Shafi Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, Additional Deputy Commissioner B.R. Poornima, MUDA Chairman P.S. Kantharaj and others accompanied the District Minister.

