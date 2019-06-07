MUDA hands over Gokulam Amphitheatre to MCC

Mysuru: The Amphitheatre (Samskruthika Kala Bhavan) built by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) last year at Doctors Corner in Gokulam Third Stage at a cost of Rs. 99 lakh was finally handed over to Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) yesterday.

MUDA Commissioner P.S. Kantharaj handed over the theatre to MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag. Later, MLA L. Nagendra inaugurated it by planting saplings. The amphitheatre has a seating capacity of 300.

The Bayalu Ranga Mandira or Samskruthika Kendra was constructed by MUDA more than a year back at Gokulam 3rd Stage near the Overhead Water Tank behind Citizen Service Centre.

It was constructed to hold public meetings and cultural events for the benefit of the residents of Gokulam First, Second and Third Stages. The place was earmarked as a playing area for children and for the elderly to take a small walk and rest in open air. It has a total area of 170X100 square feet.

MUDA has developed this Centre and provided with pathway for walking, gardening and put up stone benches to rest, toilets and seating arrangements for over 300 people. Besides sporting a majestic look, the Bayalu Ranga Mandira has high-mast poles with LED lamps. The entire ground has been fenced to prevent illegal activities and vandalism.

Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, MUDA Superintending Engineer B.K. Suresh Babu, MCC Assistant Commissioner Priyadarshini, Corporators S.B.M. Manju and Guru Vinayaka, Rangaswamy, Prameela, former Corporator Girish Prasad, senior citizen B.S. Sridhar Raj Urs, and others were present on the occasion.

