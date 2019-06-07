Meritorious students and sports achievers feted

Diamond Jubilee of The Mysore Merchants Co-operative Bank Ltd.

Mysuru: Marking the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of The Mysore Merchants Co-operative Bank Limited, meritorious students of the members of the Bank and sports achievers were felicitated at a programme held at Shivarathri Rajendra Bhavan in JSS Hospital premises here on Wednesday.

Speaking after inaugurating the programme, University of Mysore (UoM) Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar said the Merchants Co-operative Bank was started with a dynamic vision by Ragimandi Chowdaiah, an exceptional co-operator, in the year 1959 and it is delightful to note that the Bank has grown by leaps and bounds over the years due to professional management and committed staff.

Pointing out that the Bank also reciprocates to the needs of the society during natural calamities by donating liberally to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, Prof. Hemantha Kumar observed that it was important to encourage talented students.

Former Principal and noted humorist Prof. M. Krishnegowda, who was the guest of honour, said that upon seeing the talent in the present day generation, it can be easily said that the country has a bright future.

Maintaining that acquiring knowledge was far more important than earning money and having power, he said that the students must focus on updating their knowledge and practicing morality and ethics.

Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, who graced the occasion, said that the children of our country were hard-working and this reflects our rich culture.

Noting that even a most advanced country like America has realised the talent and potential of Indian students, the Seer opined that there should be more platforms for talented children to exhibit their skills.

Complimenting the functioning of the Bank and its social responsibility, the Seer blessed the children for a good future.

Bank President A. Prabhu Prasad gave a brief on the growth of the Bank over the past six decades. Bank Vice-President R. Anand welcomed. Bank Directors B.R. Nandish, C.V. Somashekar, B. Kodandaram, M.N. Sumana, N. Sudha, K. Prem Kumar, K. Venugopal, M.R. Vijayalakshmi, S. Anuradha, Sridhar B. Kulkarni and others were present.

The following students were presented Pratibha Puraskar:

SSLC: S. Srikiran, K. Meghana, Madhu R. Pravin, Neha Premanath, M. Himalatha, Rahul Manjunath, M.S. Chirasya, P.N. Krishna, J. Ashwin, M.N. Srujan, Aditi Nandish, Aiyman Durrani, Abhay Nayak, P. Akhil Kumar, Sarwan A. Jain, C.P. Nesara, R.D. Mohit, B.K. Sri Ganesh, Prakul R. Pathange and M. Harshitha.

PUC: M.Niharika, Tanya P. Prasad, R. Nayak, M. Dhanyashri, R. Anju, M.S. Swarup, Pradhan A. Kumar, M.S. Jyotsna, M. Anushri, A.S. Amoolya, M. Abhay, S. Sindhushri Dikshit, D. Harshitha, R. Chayashri, M.P. Varun Simha, Ananya Swaroop, M.N. Jeevitha, C.Swathi, G. Suhas and Abhay P. Dilip.

Athletics: Priyanka Gopi, Preetham, Joseph Periyar, M. Kavyashri; Karate: K.S. Ravindra.

