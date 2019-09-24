Mudslinging reaches new low as Mahesh calls Vishwanath a ‘Blue Film Hero’
Mysuru:  The ongoing political and personal mudslinging and smear campaign between disqualified MLA  A.H. Vishwanath and MLA S.R. Mahesh has touched a new low. A day after Vishwanath rained allegations against Mahesh, making some personal remarks, Mahesh chided Vishwanath as a ‘Blue Film Hero’.

He also hit back strongly against Vishwanath for terming him (Mahesh) Ayogya and making other slang remarks against him on Sunday. Addressing a press met at Patrakarthara Bhavan yesterday, Mahesh challenged Vishwanath to come to Chamundeshwari Temple and testify his (Vishwanath) charges.

Terming Vishwanath as an unscrupulous person who has no regards for any principles, Mahesh alleged that Vishwanath was making baseless charges against him for turning down Vishwanath’s request for an illegal KSRTC tender and transfer of officials, when he (Mahesh) was a Minister in the H.D. Kumaraswamy-led Coalition Government.

Mahesh, who wanted to remind Vishwanath of an audio clip that went viral (which Vishwanath has already denied) that consisted of his purported talks, Mahesh said ‘Vishwanath did not press for any investigation into the clip’. “I am an unblemished person both in my personal and public life. If Vishwanath has any objections, he can come for a truth test,” Mahesh said.

Lashing out at Vishwanath for addressing him in singular, Mahesh sarcastically said that Vishwanath may have forgotten his invitation for talks at his (Mahesh) farmhouse to discuss some financial deals. Denying that he was involved in avarice, Mahesh said “My business transactions are transparent and I am ready for investigation either by Enforcement Directorate or Income Tax Department. 

Debunking Vishwanath’s charges that he (Mahesh) had done little for K.R. Nagar as a Minister and MLA, Mahesh said that he had got Rs.900 crore sanctioned for the overall development of the Constituency.

Alleging that Vishwanath was offered huge sums of money by the BJP for quitting the Assembly, Mahesh said he regretted bringing Vishwanath, who was totally sidelined by the Congress, into the JD(S) and also making him an MLA from Hunsur.

City JD(S) President K.T. Cheluvegowda, former Mayor M.J. Ravikumar and others were present at the press meet.

