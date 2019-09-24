Overnight rain: Life disrupted in city

September 24, 2019

Nightmare for motorists to drive on potholed roads

Mysuru: The rains that lashed the city whole of last night has thrown normal life out of gear in a few places, as water entered houses in low lying areas and the storm water drains overflowed.

Rain water entered houses in Vidyaranyapuram’s Dharam Singh Colony and Devaraj Urs Colony where the houses are in low lying areas and caused problems to the residents there.

As there is a vacant site next to the group houses build under JNNURM (Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission) in Dharam Singh Colony, the whole site was flooded, which resulted in the collapsing of compound and water entering a few houses.

After the rain subsided, the residents made way for the water to flow and hence, the damage was minimised.

Most of the roads in Vidyaranyapuram, Dharam Singh Colony and Devaraj Urs Colony are filled with foot-long potholes and it has become very difficult for the motorists to negotiate the road and even the pedestrians to walk.

Akkamahadevi Road that connects Vidyaranyapuram to JP Nagar has huge crater-like potholes and the whole place turns into a slushy, marshy mess complain the residents of the area.

Due to the heavy rain that lashed the city on Sunday night, a tree fell in Ward No.62 near Sindhoora Kalyan Mantap disrupting traffic flow. This problem was brought to the notice of MLA S.A. Ramdas, who immediately contacted the area Corporator Shantamma Vadivelu and got the tree cleared. He also directed her to get the potholes filled on priority basis. In the light of this, the MCC officials visited the spot yesterday and got the road repaired through a dozer.

Slow pace of road work: The road work from Ballal Circle (Ashoka Circle) towards Ashokapuram, leading to Manandavadi Road is going on for several years at a slow pace and this has caused lot of traffic problems due to slow vehicular movements. Due to yesterday’s heavy rain, the problem intensified.

The roads near Ramakrishnanagar Circle, Udayaravi Road that passes through ISKCON Temple leading to Manandavadi Road are all in a complete mess as the whole stretch is full of giant potholes and it has become a nightmare for motorists to drive on this road. Because of this problem, there was water-logging at the Under-bridge near ISKCON Temple, resulting in traffic jam.

41 mm rain in Mysuru: On Sunday there was 41 mm rainfall in Mysuru. In T. Narasipur it was 14.3 mm, H.D. Kote 2 mm, but there is no report on rains in Nanjangud, Periyapatna, K.R. Nagar and Hunsur Taluk, said Mysuru District Control staff speaking to Star of Mysore.

Till Monday evening, the inflow at Kabini reservoir was 2,052 cusecs and the outflow was 1,000 cusecs. Now, 2,025 cusecs water is being released.

