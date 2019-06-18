Multi-Speciality Kamakshi Hospital opens

Mysore: The Multi-Speciality Kamakshi Hospital, J.P. Nagar, threw open its doors to the public yesterday.

Avadootha Datta Peetham’s Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji and Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji inaugurated the hospital.

Later, speaking at the stage programme, Suttur Seer said everyone was aware that this was a common man’s hospital. Kamakshi Hospital in Saraswathipuram has been rendering service since over four decades and now its second unit is inaugurated on a Full Moon Day which is considered very auspicious. But this does not mean that the number of patients admitted in the hospital should grow. It should not only be a centre of treatment of patients but I wish that the people are also given advise on how to stay healthy, wished the Swamiji.

The family of B. Madhava Shenoi (founder of Kamakshi Hospital) has always been known for its charitable and pro-poor service. It is due to the noble desire of Sulochana Bai that the Kamakshi Hospital in Saraswathipuram was started which is now rendering yeoman service. In the development of the hospital, the service of Dr. K.R. Kamath, who has been there since its inception, is very remarkable, he said.

Everyone loves street food and the food street near Jaganmohan Palace is not only filled with common people but I also see Mercedes Benz and Audi cars parked with the rich too savouring the delicacies. The medicines that were given in the past were bitter to taste but the sick were being cured. However, now-a-days the sweet taste on the tongue is more important and as a result more people including the rich are going to hospitals. Hence, everyone should concentrate on their health. If one breathes clean air, eats healthy food and drinks pure water then one can keep illnesses at bay, said Suttur Seer.

Sri Ganapathy Swamiji, who also spoke, said that Dhanavanthri, the Hindu God of Medicine, is depicted carrying ambrosia in one of the four hands. A Doctor is called a Upabrahma, who is responsible for rebirth of a patient. He has the power to recreate. Hence, many Mutts, Ashrams and organisations render medical services. Similarly, Kamakshi Hospital is also known for high quality health care.

Lauding the selfless service of Shenoi family, the Swamiji said that just like Lord Hanuman in Ramayana brought the entire Sanjeevini Parvatha when he was asked to bring a few medicinal herbs and how the Devatas guarded him, similarly there are many unseen hands who are rendering service in Kamakshi Hospital like Dr. K.R. Kamath.

Former Medical Education Minister and MLA S.A. Ramdas said that many hospitals are started only with the idea of fleecing the patients and they have come to be known as ‘Blade Hospitals.’ However, till now no one has complained that Kamakshi Hospital is an expensive or costly hospital. The B.S.M.S Trust is committed to providing healthcare to the poorest of the poor, he added.

Govinda Rao Double Road

On the occasion, MLA Ramdas announced that the road in front of the new Kamakshi Hospital in J.P. Nagar will be named after Philanthropist late Govinda Rao (one of the Trustees) for his unforgettable contributions to the society just like the road in Saraswathipuram was named after Kamakshi Hospital. The work on the Double Road at an estimated cost of Rs. 1.5 crore will commence within a week, he added.

Former MLA Vasu said that the erstwhile rulers of Mysore, the Wadiyar dynasty, had always concentrated on the spiritual aspect, health, education and Anna Dasoha (feeding the poor). Through Gunamba Trust set up by the Wadiyars then, free bread and milk was being provided to lactating mothers and their children. Later, the Mutts and Ashrams followed this tradition to serve in the field of health and education.

In the Administration Board of the Hospital, all the Trustees have their own business interests. They devote a portion of their earnings for social service. This hospital is a no profit, no loss venture. It goes to show that the Shenoi family even today continues to uphold values, honesty and integrity, Vasu said.

Kamakshi Hospital Managing Trustee M. Mahesh Shenoy welcomed. Shruthi Ashoka spoke about the Hospital. Sparsha Shenoy rendered the invocation. Nikitha compered. Those who had completed 35 years of service in Kamakshi Hospital, Saraswathipuram, were felicitated on the occasion.

Joint Managing Trustee M.Ashok Shenoy, Trustees M.P. Shankar Shenoy, M. Vishwanath Rao, Dr. K.R. Kamath, M. Jagannath Shenoi, M.Gopinath Shenoi, M. Gajanana Shenoy, M.Manoj Shenoy, Medical Superintendent Dr. C. Umesh Kamath, General Manager Prasanna Kumar and others were present.

