NDA nominates Om Birla for Lok Sabha Speaker’s post

New Delhi: Two-time BJP MP from Rajasthan Om Birla will be the new Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha after he was nominated by the ruling NDA for the post.

Birla has been a three-time MLA in the Rajasthan Assembly and represents the Kota-Boondi constituency. Birla (57), is a commerce post-graduate educated at the Government Commerce College, Kota and MDS University, Ajmer.

He was elected to the Rajasthan Assembly in 2003, 2008 and 2013 and served as a minister of state in the Vasundhara Raje government. Birla is a quintessential party worker and quite active in the BJP’s youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. He was imprisoned in Uttar Pradesh due to his active participation in the Ram Mandir movement.

