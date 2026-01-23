Murder over rent: Udayagiri Police arrest three accused
News

Murder over rent: Udayagiri Police arrest three accused

January 23, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Udayagiri Police have arrested three persons on charges of brutally murdering a youth near a autorickshaw parking shed in their limits and have launched a search to trace and nab the remaining accused.

The arrested are Zubair and two others. The accused had brutally hacked Shabaz (26), a fabricator, who was maintaining the parking shed and collecting rent from the drivers.

On Friday night, Zubair, who came to the shed along with four others in the autorickshaw, picked up a fight with Shabaz over parking rent. As the fight escalated, the accused attacked Shabaz with lethal weapons and hacked him to death before fleeing from the spot.

Udayagiri Inspector Sudhakar, who had registered a case, conducted investigation along with his staff and successfully arrested Zubair and two others besides launching a hunt to nab other accused.

