Guv free to decide content of speech: Sr. advocate

January 23, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Senior advocate O. Sham Bhat of the city has maintained that the actions of ruling Congress legislators following the Governor’s speech during the inaugural address of the special session of the State Legislature in Bengaluru yesterday amounted to a clear violation of the Constitution.

Taking strong exception to the conduct of the legislators, Sham Bhat said that Articles 163 to 175 of the Constitution clearly define the status, powers and responsibilities of State Governors. He pointed out that Sub-clause (2) of Article 163 explains the discretionary powers of the Governor.

“As such, the Governor has the authority and freedom to decide what to read out and what not in the speech prepared by the State Government. Just as the President represents the nation, the Governor represents the State. There is no hard and fast rule that the Governor must act according to the liking of the ruling government,” he argued.

Sham Bhat further said that the Governor has a constitutional responsibility to uphold the federal structure of the country and protect constitutional values. “The Governor also has the freedom to call out actions of the State that go against the Centre,” he added.

He cautioned that the conduct of the Congress legislators would send a wrong message to the rest of the country.

