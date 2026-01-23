Mass Surya Namaskar
News

Mass Surya Namaskar

January 23, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Marking its 25th anniversary and as part of Ratha Saptami, the Mysuru Yoga Okkuta has organised Mass 108 Surya Namaskar and Surya Yagna in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple at the Palace North Gate at 6 am on Jan. 25.

Announcing this at a press meet here yesterday, Okkuta President K.G. Devaraj said senior journalist Amshi Prasannakumar will inaugurate the event. Okkuta Hon. President A.S. Chandrashekar will preside. GSS Yoga Foundation President Srihari Dwarakanath, APN Properties Managing Partner A.P. Nagesh and social worker Raghuram Vajpayee will be the chief guests.

M.K. Agrotech Limited Managing Director Suban Khan will be felicitated on the occasion. There is no entry fee for the  public to participate.

Okkuta office-bearers Dr. A.S. Chandrashekar, T. Jalendra Kumar, Dr. B.P. Murthy, M.S. Shivaprakash, Narasimha and Prasad were present at the press meet. For details, contact Mob: 94811-70530 or 98860-83118.

