Gehlot’s walkout sparks Congress protest

January 23, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Accusing Governor Thawarchand Gehlot of violating the Constitution by refusing to read the speech prepared by the State Government during his address to the State Legislature, Congress workers led by former K.R. MLA M.K. Somashekar staged a demonstration at Ramaswamy Circle this morning to protest the Governor’s action.

Addressing the protesters, Somashekar said the Governor had failed to adhere to constitutional principles by not reading the Government-prepared speech and by walking out of the Assembly.

Such action, he argued, violated Article 176 of the Constitution and amounted to a blot on democracy. He further alleged that the Governor had insulted the seven crore people of the State through his unusual and unconstitutional conduct.

The protesters, holding placards condemning the Governor’s attitude, raised slogans such as “Governor Hatao, Karnataka Bachao” and “Governor is a puppet of the BJP.”

City Congress president R. Murthy, party spokespersons M. Lakshmana and H.A. Venkatesh, and party leaders N. Bhaskar, Dairy Venkatesh, Ashok, G. Somashekar, Sridhar, Farooq and others were present.