High drama at Joint Session of Karnataka Legislature | Marshals prevented assault on Governor: Prathap Simha
News, Top Stories

High drama at Joint Session of Karnataka Legislature | Marshals prevented assault on Governor: Prathap Simha

January 23, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Former MP Prathap Simha on Thursday expressed concern that Congress MLAs might have assaulted Governor Thawarchand Gehlot during the State Legislature Session had the Marshals not been present.

Reacting to yesterday’s incident during the Governor’s address at the special session of the State Legislature at Vidhana Soudha, Simha alleged that the State Government had prepared a speech targeting the Centre out of animosity towards the Modi-led Union Government.

“How could the Governor, who is appointed by the Centre, read out a speech filled with hatred against the Centre? The Governor did not read the speech prepared by the Congress Government as it appeared to be nothing but a resolution condemning the Centre,” Simha said, strongly defending the Governor’s decision to walk out after reading only a couple of lines of the government’s text.

Accusing MLC B.K. Hariprasad for behaving like a “goonda” inside the Legislature, Simha said the conduct of Congress legislators had brought shame to the State.

Charging Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with instigating party legislators against the Governor, the former MP alleged that Siddaramaiah was heading a bankrupt government. He further accused the State Congress Government of attempting to create chaos as it was unable to pay its share of Rs. 2,000 crore under the Viksit Bharat- G RAM G Bill, 2025 scheme.

Simha claimed that people were increasingly fed up with the Siddaramaiah administration.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching