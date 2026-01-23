Leopard that killed M.M. Hills pilgrim captured

January 23, 2026

Chamarajanagar: The Forest Department personnel have captured the leopard aged between two and three years which had attacked and killed a pilgrim on padayatra near Taalu Betta at the foot of Male Mahadeshwara (MM) Hills on Jan. 21 morning.

The big wild cat was tranquillised and captured by the Forest Department near Rangaswamy Vaddu yesterday night.

Details: The leopard, which was being sighted on the side of MM Hills Road since a week had attacked and killed a pilgrim identified as Praveen (30), a native of Cheeranahalli in Mandya, near Taalu Betta at the foot of MM Hills.

Praveen and his friends were heading towards MM Hills on foot when a leopard suddenly pounced on Praveen near Rangaswamy Vaddu and dragged him inside the forest. MM Hills Police, who rushed to the spot, conducted search operations in the forest area and traced the body of Praveen at about 11 am.

Following the incident, the devotees, villagers and farmers demanded the Forest Department to capture the leopard and relocate it. Chamarajanagar DC Shreeroopa and Additional DC T. Javaregowda had ordered a ban on two-wheeler riders and padayatra till Jan. 24 as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, over 50 Forest Department personnel began combing operations to trace and capture the leopard. They had also placed two trap cages to capture the elusive leopard. Even a team operating drone cameras from Chamarajanagar, Leopard Task Force personnel from Mysuru and Veterinarian Dr. Adarsh took part in the combing operation.

Yesterday at about 7 pm, the leopard was spotted on the drone camera near Rangaswamy Vaddu following which the leopard was tranquillised and captured.

Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary DCF Bhaskar said that ‘the leopard is captured and its health is being monitored.’

Saying that the higher officials, are informed about the nabbing operation, the DCF said leopard will be shifted to Chamundi Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at Koorgalli in Mysuru.