Beware of ‘Digital Arrest’ con by scamsters: CEN ACP Manoj Kumar

January 23, 2026

Dial 1930 to register complaints related to Cybercrimes

Mysore Grahakara Parishat holds public meeting

Mysore/Mysuru: City Cybercrime, Economic Offences and Narcotics (CEN) Wing ACP Manoj Kumar has appealed to the public to be aware of non-existence of any legal procedures like ‘Digital Arrest’ and ‘House Arrest.’

He was speaking during a public meeting on Cybercrime organised by Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) at its office on Vivekananda Road in Yadavagiri in the city yesterday.

Referring to the recent case reported in the city, where a senior citizen lost Rs. 45 lakh to scamsters, who had conned him, with the modus operandi of ‘Digital Arrest,’ ACP Manoj Kumar said, the perpetrators have been deploying the tactics of showing fake court trials, only to make the victims believe about ‘Digital Arrest’ procedures.

Meticulous plan

Interestingly, as per available statistics, those who responded to the racketeers in Kannada were lesser vulnerable from falling into the trap. The kingpins are meticulous in hatching their plan and operate covertly, evading the chances of reaching them.

The ACP shared the toll-free Cybercrime Helpline number of 1930 to be contacted to file the complaint.

Soon after the receipt of complaint, the details related to transfer of money from the account of victims to fraudsters can be tracked and withheld, to pre-empt any financial loss to the victim. Once the money is withdrawn by scamsters, the chances of recovery will be less, as they are swift in executing their plot, he added.

Retd. Officers, senior citizens…

Cautioning the retired officers and senior citizens, who are more prone to the racket, ACP Manoj Kumar, in an attempt to educate them, advised to give a thought before moving ahead with any investment offer. Of late, there has been a growing tendency to lure people towards investing in shares. Even the novice will be offered classes to provide tips on investing in share market, who will be gradually offered returns. Neither of the victims will be aware that the returns on investment will be initially deceitfully shared from their capital.

WhatsApp, video calls

The ACP cautioned public against responding to any WhatsApp call and video call made by unknown numbers. Or else, the chances of falling victim to cybercrime is more.

CEN Police Inspector Nandish Kumar, MGP Working President S.K. Dinesh, President Roy Joseph, Founder-Member Bhamy V. Shenoy, Convenor Dayanand Sagar and others were present.

30 cases so far…

As per latest statistics, total cybercrime cases reported so far in 2026-27 is 30, with victims losing a total of Rs. 2.7 crore. In one case, the lost amount is worth Rs. 1.7 crore. While in the previous year (2025-26), a total of 176 cases were reported, out of which 155 were related to money fraud, with lost amount of Rs. 43 crore. The amount recovered was Rs. 3.8 crore.