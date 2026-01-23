Siddaramaiah case: Fate of Lokayukta ‘B’ report on Jan. 28
Siddaramaiah case: Fate of Lokayukta ‘B’ report on Jan. 28

January 23, 2026

Bengaluru: The Special Court for Elected Representatives on Thursday deferred the hearing in the MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) scam case involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to Jan. 28.

The Special Court for Elected Representatives was earlier expected to pronounce its order on the ‘B’ report filed by Mysuru Lokayukta Police.

The Lokayukta Police had submitted ‘B’ report citing insufficient evidence against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife B.M. Parvathi and three others in the alleged MUDA 50:50 site allotment scam.

The petitioner, Snehamayi Krishna, had challenged the ‘B’ report, following which the Court reserved its order after hearing arguments from both sides.

If the Court accepts the ‘B’ report, it would come as a major relief to the CM and his family. However, rejection of the report could pave the way for further legal proceedings.

