Music Concerts to mark 75th Independence Day

August 11, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Sri Nadabrahma Sangeetha Sabha has organised three varied unique music programmes to commemorate the 75th Independence Day (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav).

Aug. 13 (6 pm): Vid. T.S. Pattabhirama Pandit will give vocal concert with T.K.V.R. Charyulu on violin and K.U. Jayachandra Rao on mridanga as part of Sri V. Raman Birthday Memorial Concert sponsored by Sudha Raman and Aroon Raman. The later part of the concert will have patriotic songs.

Aug. 14 (6 pm): It will be the most unique concert by Vid. Manasa Nayana where he gives a complete Karnatak Classical Concert but 100% of the songs are patriotic songs by various  poets. He will be accompanied on violin by Vid. Mattur Srinidhi and double mridanga by Vid. A. Radhesh and Vid. Sai Shiva Lakshmi Keshava. The concert is sponsored by Dr. Uma and Dr. K. Ravishankar in memory of Dr. Manohar.

Aug. 15 (6 pm): Dr. K. Srikantaiah Memorial Concert sponsored by Dr. K.S. Chandrasekar will be a very different duet with Vidu. Shantala Subramanyam on flute and Vidu. Bhargavi Balasubramaniam on Chitravina. They will be supported by Dr. Nishanth Chand on violin, Vid. Anoor Anantha Krishna Sharma on mridanga and Vid. S.N. Narayana Murthy on ghata.

