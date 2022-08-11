Alliance Air to operate triweekly Mysuru-Chennai flight from Aug. 12

August 11, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Alliance Air, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Indian Airlines and mainly operates domestic routes as part of the Government’s Regional Connectivity Scheme, has announced a direct flight service connecting Mysuru and Chennai thrice a week with effect from Aug. 12 (tomorrow).

The operator will deploy a 70-seat aircraft to connect the two cities, and the flight will operate on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Flight 91-893 will depart from Chennai at 9.25 am to reach Mysuru at 10.55 am. Flight 91-894 will depart from Mysuru at 11.30 am to reach Chennai at 1 pm.

The Mysuru-Chennai route has many takers and the occupancy rate of the existing flights between the two cities is above 80 percent. At present, Indigo operates a daily flight connecting the two cities.

According to a statement from Alliance Air, the all-inclusive attractive one-way inaugural fares for the Chennai-Mysuru will start from Rs. 4,678. From the coastal Tamil Nadu to Karnataka’s Heritage City, this flight will open trade and tourism in this sector.

This flight will also give travellers from Mysuru and Chennai multiple options for onward connectivity to the rest of the country. Airport Director R. Manjunath said that the new service will help augment air connectivity to and from Mysuru and Chennai.

There is a demand for additional flights as customers are preferring flights to trains and buses where journeys are tiresome and would take long hours. At present, Mysuru has flight connections to Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi and Goa and the passenger footfalls have reached the pre-pandemic levels.