Music will bring peace to mind: UoM VC Prof. Hemantha Kumar

December 3, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Observing that music is a form of art, University of Mysore (UoM) Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar said music bears a differential influence on the lives of everyone, besides keeping our heart healthy.

He was speaking after inaugurating the five-day ‘Sangeethothsava-2021’ (Music Festival) organised by JSS Sangeetha Sabha Trust at Navajyothi auditorium of JSS College for Women in Saraswathipuram here yesterday.

Pointing out that music, apart from reducing the  stress and strains of our daily life, will also help in keeping the heart healthy, Prof. Hemantha Kumar said that the importance of music in keeping our health is underlined by the fact that music therapy is being recommended for several  mental disorders.

Noting that there were no music programmes for over 18 months due to COVID pandemic, he said that now that the situation has eased, music has returned much to the delight of enthusiasts.

Maintaining that our country is home to many great musicians, Prof. Hemantha Kumar said Saint Purandaradasa is often referred to as the pioneer of Karnatak Music. Purandaradasa  and Kanakadasa came up  with many Raagas  and Musicians such as Sripadaraya, Jagannathadasa and Vijayadasa carried forward the  legacy of  Bhakti movement through music, he added.

Veteran Music Scholar Dr. R.K. Padmanabha in his address, said  that people will be  well and safe wherever there is music. Stressing on the need for popularising Classical Music, he regretted that music has taken the backseat, with scams, politics  and such others coming to the fore.

Contending that Classical Music can never be erased, he observed that Classical Music will stay as long as Vedas continues to exist on earth. Lauding the role of Suttur Mutt in promoting music and maintaining social harmony, he said that Classical Music has continued to remain in its original form.

Sangeetha Vidyanidhi Dr. R.K. Padmanabha and team presented a  Karnatak Classical  music concert on the first day of the five-day event, which mesmerised  the audience. He was accompanied by Vid. J.K. Sridhar on violin, Vid. Cheluvaraju on mridanga and Vid. V.S. Ramesh on morching. Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri  Deshikendra Swamiji graced the occasion.  JSS Sangeetha Sabha Trust Vice-President Mysuru M. Nagaraj, Secretary Mysuru  Manjunath and others were present.

