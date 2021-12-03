Conference on “HR Dasara – An insight to Mysuru Industrial Prosperity” held

December 3, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A one-day industry and culture conference “HR Dasara – An insight to Mysuru Industrial Prosperity” was held recently at Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development (SDM-IMD), Mysuru.

The conference, organised by Edin Bridge Foundation, Mysuru and SDM- IMD in association with Excelsoft Technologies, Mysuru, was inaugurated by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha in the presence of Dr. N.R Parasuraman, Director & Professor – Finance, SDM-IMD and D. Sudhanva, Co-founder & CEO, Excelsoft Technologies.

The conference focused on industrial development and overall growth of Mysuru, ongoing and upcoming industrial projects, challenges faced by industries and growth potential of Mysuru. It emphasised economic development of Mysuru, contribution of various sectors to GDP and new job opportunities.

Speaking on the history of Mysuru industrial development, Pratap Simha said Mysuru was a highly industrialised State under Wadiyars. They never concentrated on one city for industries. They set up industries in Mysuru, Mandya, Nanjangud, Bengaluru, Shivamogga, etc.

The contribution of Wadiyars to the erstwhile Mysore State was immense. The hydel power project at Shimsha in the early 1900s, Mysore Lamps factory, Sandalwood oil factory, Mysore Paints and Varnishes and Ideal Jawa are some of the major industries which were established during Wadiyars’ regime.

The MP also spoke on the status of some of the ongoing industrial development projects like the 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Economic Corridor project of Rs.8,172 crore which will reduce travel time between the two cities from three hours to just 90 minutes and the Multi-Modal Logistic Park (MMLP) which is coming up at Kadakola near Nanjangud in 61 acres of land which will have a cold storage unit, state-of-the-art first-of-its-kind in Karnataka warehouses, two Railway lines — loading line and engine escape line, facility for Customs clearances for export and import cargo, hi-tech signaling and telecommunication units, CC Block Pavement, administrative block, connecting roads and drainages, pump house, rainwater harvesting units and a host of other features needed for shipping and receiving goods.

The conference concluded with a special session on start-ups and how Mysuru can become the next IT hub of India by D. Sudhanva, CEO, Excelsoft.

The cultural programme included classical dance by VVCE students, a musical concert from Ashutosh Jamadagni and a musical tribute to actor late Puneeth Rajkumar by Swaroop Ramesh and Puneeth Kumar.

The dignitaries present were R.K. Parthasarathy, Joint Director of Factories, Mysuru Region; Dr. B.M. Prakash, Environmental Officer, KSPCB, Mysuru; Dr. S.N. Prasad, Deputy Director and Professor, SDM-IMD; S. Ramesh Shankar, Chief Joy Officer, Hrishti, Bengaluru; Chayaa Nanjappa, Founder & Managing Partner, Nectar Fresh, Mandya; Harish Machia Kodandera, Past Chairman, NIPM Mysuru Chapter; H.S. Shama Sundar, Managing Director, Uthkrusht Koushalya Foundation, Bengaluru; Rajesh Kutnikar, CEO, IT Champs, Mysuru; S. Ramachandra Raje Urs, Vice-President, Unilog, Mysuru; C.V. Srinivasan, Vice-Chairman, NIPM Mysuru Chapter; J. Purushotham, President, Karnataka Industries Management Association (KindMass), Bengaluru; Dr. M. Shivakumar, Principal & Professor, GSSSIETW, Mysuru; J. Prashanth, President, KATKHI Industrial Association, Nanjangud.

About 200 delegates comprising Industrialists, Business Leaders, CEOs, CHROs, HR Professionals, Management Academicians and Students attend the conference.