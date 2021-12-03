This senior couple found love again

December 3, 2021

Melukote: Marriage is a beautiful and sacred institution. But it is marred by the wrong selection of partners, exaggerated expectations between spouses, adjustment problems, low tolerance levels and the failure to understand limitations of marriage.

While there are many who part ways due to lack of compatibility, there are many who wait for years to get that perfect match like this 65-year-old man who has finally found the bride of his choice, the woman he dearly loved 35 years ago but was unable to marry. He has proved that love can come to anyone, regardless of age.

Their marriage has crossed the age limits and what matters now is only love and companionship. The couple has taught many in this generation a valuable lesson that physical relationship is not all that relevant in a marriage. The groom in this case is Chikkanna, who had come to Mysuru from Holenarasipura in Hassan 35 years back. He used to work as a labourer and do odd jobs for a living.

He fell in love with his aunt’s daughter Jayamma and it was a perfect pair as Jayamma too liked Chikkanna. Jayamma’s family, however, opposed the relationship and got her married to another boy who had a better social standing and was well-to-do when compared to Chikkanna.

The marriage was solemnised against Jayamma’s wishes while Chikkanna remained a bachelor as he was unable to forget his first love. Though Jayamma’s family life began cordially, her husband left her after some time and she had to live alone, without having anyone to talk to and to be cared for.

Years passed by and Chikkanna happened to meet Jayamma some time back and the old love blossomed again. Chikkanna had remained a bachelor and this had impressed Jayamma. Both of them decided to get married and start a new life. They decided to let bygones be bygones.

With the help of relatives, they came to Melukote and tied the knot in the presence of Sreenivasa Narasimhan Guruji of Yathirajadasa Gurupeeta. “Many people feel the desire to get married in their later years of life and they have the right to do so. But societal pressures prevent them from taking this step. Our marriage must be honoured and no one should insult us,” the couple said before leaving for their home.