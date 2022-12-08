December 8, 2022

Muthamma (80), wife of late Rangadasaiah (Seenappa) and a resident of Telecom Colony in Udayagiri, passed away here yesterday following brief illness.

She leaves behind three sons (Govindaraju, Surya Narayan and Krishnamurthy), two daughters (Kamala Narayanaswamy and Chanchalakshi), daughters-in-law Lokeshwari and Rekha, family members and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at Adijambava Burial Grounds in Gandhinagar this afternoon.