MYBUILD-2022: 5-day construction materials expo begins
News

December 8, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: MYBUILD-2022, a five-day grand  exhibition of construction materials, equipment, interiors, lifestyle, state-of-the-art technologies in the construction industry and the latest in real estate organised by Mysore Centre of Builders’ Association of India (BAI), began at the sprawling Maharaja’s College Grounds here this morning.

Swami Yukteshanandaji, Correspondent of Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala, Mysuru, inaugurated the expo by untying the ribbon.

BAI Mysuru Chairman R. Raghunath & Hon. Secretary V. Srinath,  MYBUILD-22 Chairman Mahabaleshwara Bairy & Hon. Secretary K.T. Govindaraju and others were present.

Many national and international companies are displaying their innovative products in this expo, which is the 22nd edition of MYBUILD-2022 and has some special features than its earlier editions.

There are over 150 stalls, exhibiting building materials, pavements, generators, plumbing

systems, bathroom fittings, kitchen cabinets, interiors, floor tiles, roofing materials, prefab buildings, construction chemicals, construction equipment, elevators, lights and lighting products, pre-engineered buildings, rainwater harvesting systems, banks etc.

This year, Sai Industries of Hootagalli Industrial Area, is displaying interiors products made of 100 percent aluminium for the first time in Mysuru. The expo also has a stall on electric vehicles. The entry fee for the expo is Rs. 20. Vehicle parking at the venue is free for visitors. The expo will be open between 10 am and 9 pm till Dec. 12.

